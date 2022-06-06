Vice President Kamala Harris to host reproductive health care round table discussion

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to host a roundtable discussion Monday at the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor headquarters focusing on reproductive health care.

Later in the day, Harris will participate in a tour of the Summit of the Americas Civil Society Forum Initiatives Fair at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

The vice president will meet with civic leaders from the Western Hemisphere who are focused on women's empowerment, democratic governance and women in government, her office said.

Harris arrived at Los Angeles International Airport aboard Air Force 2 on Friday afternoon.