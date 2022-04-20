Watch CBS News

Verizon customers experiencing outages across United States

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 20 AM Edition) 01:53

Thousands of Verizon Wireless customers throughout the United States are reporting outages Wednesday afternoon, with the large majority of reports stemming from the West Coast. 

DownDetector, a website engineered to detect mobile service and online service outages, displayed nearly 25,000 reported outages as of 2 p.m. - 96% of which came from mobile phone users.

A statement from Verizon read: "We are aware of an issue impacting voice calls for some Verizon customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue."

The outages started streaming in at around 12:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. 

There was no immediately known cause for the outages. 

Outages were also reported in several other large metropolitan areas like Denver, Seattle, Phoenix, Sacramento, Las Vegas and Reno. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on April 20, 2022 / 3:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.