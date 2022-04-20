Verizon customers experiencing outages across United States

Thousands of Verizon Wireless customers throughout the United States are reporting outages Wednesday afternoon, with the large majority of reports stemming from the West Coast.

DownDetector, a website engineered to detect mobile service and online service outages, displayed nearly 25,000 reported outages as of 2 p.m. - 96% of which came from mobile phone users.

A statement from Verizon read: "We are aware of an issue impacting voice calls for some Verizon customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue."

The outages started streaming in at around 12:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

User reports indicate Verizon is having problems since 3:33 PM EDT. https://t.co/JkjQqjf7Y6 RT if you're also having problems #Verizondown — Downdetector (@downdetector) April 20, 2022

There was no immediately known cause for the outages.

Outages were also reported in several other large metropolitan areas like Denver, Seattle, Phoenix, Sacramento, Las Vegas and Reno.

