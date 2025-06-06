Ventura County handyman charged with two murders after arrest in Mexico

A Ventura County handyman has been charged with two different murders after he was extradited from Mexico earlier this week upon his arrest.

Christian Alexandre Hillairet, 25, was arrested on Monday, June 2 in the city of Rosarito, Baja California just one day after he crossed the border in San Ysidro. His arrest came after Ventura County Sheriff's Department detectives identified him as a person of interest in a homicide in Santa Paula on May 31, when 26-year-old Carolyn Nino De Rivera was found dead.

He was transferred to U.S. Marshals on June 4 before he was handed over to Ventura County deputies.

Christian Alexander Hillairet, who is charged with two alleged murders in Ventura County. Ventura County District Attorney's Office

During their ongoing investigation, detectives and Ventura Police Department officers were able to obtain information that linked Hillairet to a second alleged murder from Nov. 2023. In that instance a man, identified as William Thompson, was found "bludgeoned to death with a weapon" in the city of Ventura, said a press release from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Hillairet was charged with two counts of murder as well as several special allegations including commission of more than one murder, use of a deadly weapon and a prior strike, according to prosecutors.

"The defendant's alleged actions reflect a chilling pattern of violence and cruelty," District Attorney Nasarenko said in a statement. "Our office is committed to securing justice for these victims and prosecuting Hillairet to the fullest extent of the law."

Hillairet was scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon. He remains behind bars without the possibility for bail, prosecutors said.