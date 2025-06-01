Woman killed in Ventura County, suspect remains at large

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a woman was found dead in the unincorporated area of Santa Paula.

Deputies responded to a home in the 12000 block of Sisar Road at about 9:09 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports that a woman may have been murdered, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman dead inside the home. Evidence recovered at the scene indicated that she was murdered, authorities said.

The woman has been identified only as a 26-year-old resident of Santa Paula. Her name is yet to be released publicly.

The sheriff's office didn't disclose how she was killed or what the evidence was that pointed toward the act being a homicide.

The incident appeared to be isolated, authorities said, and the suspect remains outstanding as of Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff's office is requesting that anyone with information contacts Detective Marco at 805-384-4739.