Ventura County Fire Department ambulances offer emergency blood transfusions

The Ventura County Fire Department says it is one of the first in the state to equip rescue ambulances with whole blood, offering patients transfusions at the scene.

The emergency blood transfusion program enables firefighter-paramedics to stabilize severely injured patients before arriving at the hospital.

"This program marks a groundbreaking advancement in emergency medicine ... significantly improving patient outcomes when every second counts," Ventura County Fire Department Chief Dustin Gardner said.

A department analysis of incidents from July 2017 to July 2024 showed that three to seven trauma patients per month may have benefited from the program by receiving prehospital blood transfusions.

"The addition of whole blood to our treatment protocols further narrows the gap between critical interventions performed in the hospital versus in the field," said Dr. Daniel Shepherd, Medical Director, Ventura County EMS Agency. "Our goal is that this will result in improved outcomes for our sickest patients."

Launching the program required specialized paramedic training, new operational protocols, and coordination of a secure blood supply, the department said.

Emergency blood transfusion program partners include VCFD's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) division, medical director Dr. Neil Canby, and vital agency partners -- Ventura County Medical Center, the Ventura County EMS Agency, and Vitalant Blood Donation.