Ventura County deputies seize 9,000 Xanax pills in drug bust

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office seized several thousand Xanax pills, pounds of cocaine, marijuana and other narcotics during a drug bust on Thursday.

Deputies also arrested three Northridge men: Alejandro Duarte, 23, Brian Lopez-Reyes, 25, and Anthony Garcia, 18. They have been booked into the Ventura County jail with a $500,000 bail .

Detectives said they seized the following drugs during the bust:

9,000 alprazolam pills, the generic of Xanax

547 THC vape cartridges

2.9 pounds of cocaine

2.27 pounds of marijuana

2.07 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms

2.2 ounces of methamphetamine

1 ounce of ketamine

0.4 ounces of MDMA

Candy infused with THC and psilocybin

nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas or "nos."

The sheriff's office said the flavored THC vape cartridges, candy infused with THC and psilocybin, were designed to entice children and young people.

Investigators also seized $8,000 in cash, a ghost gun and other paraphernalia.

VCSO asked anyone with information about criminal activity in the eastern part of the county to contact detectives at (805) 371-8388. Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact Ventura County Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477. Crime stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and criminal complaint against the suspects.