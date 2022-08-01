Vans US Open of Surfing continues in Huntington Beach with 8-foot waves

The Vans US Open of Surfing continued at the Huntington Beach pier Monday as parts of the Southland got monsoonal moisture, leading to huge waves, flood warnings and dangerous rip currents.

The Huntington Beach event features surfing, skateboarding and BMX competitions. Monday, surfers saw eight-foot waves, which was making for a lively competition.

"With one wave, I knew my pure skill had to come into play," said Philippa Anderson, a surf competitor. She was able to advance to the next round.

Meanwhile, a flood warning was issued until Monday night in Riverside County by the National Weather Service.

A beach hazards statement was also issue through Wednesday afternoon at the Malibu coast and other Los Angeles County beaches, where dangerous rip currents and breaking waves were expected due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet.

Swimmers and surfers were advised to remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions as well, NWS said.

Forecasters were predicting a chance of monsoonal showers, thunderstorms and possible moderate to heavy rain Monday in the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains and the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys.

The open will continue through Aug. 7.