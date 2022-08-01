Flood watch in effect for San Bernardino County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys and El Dorado burn scar

A flood watch warning was in effect Monday for the San Bernardino County Mountains, Apple Valley and Lucerne Valley, including the El Dorado Fire burn scar area ahead of expected rainfall.

The National Weather Service said the watch would be in effect through Monday evening as scattered thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected to touch down in the areas.

.@NWSSanDiego advising Flood Watch in effect for the #SanBernardinoCounty Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys; including #ElDoradoFire burn scar area through this evening. Scattered thunderstorms and heavy rainfall expected.



ℹ️: https://t.co/mnI5htxsrx pic.twitter.com/ZffFGYVzvu — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) August 1, 2022

The warning comes on the heels of storms that dampened several regions over the weekend.

The weather system continued to bring rain to the mountains Monday and was expected to remain through the early parts of the week.

The thunderstorms were expected to stay mainly in Los Angeles and Ventura County mountain ranges and Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys, though some thunderstorms and heavy rain were expected to make their way as far west as the Inland Empire.

A flood warning was issued for Riverside County, while a beach hazards statement was issued for L.A. County beaches with strong waves from 3-to-6 feet expected along with hazardous swimming conditions, lasting through Wednesday.

By 11:55 a.m. Monday, a thunderstorm touched down in Big Bear bringing heavy rainfall with rates of 0.50 to 0.70 inches an hour. A flash flood warning was issued until 2:45 p.m. Monday.

People were told to move to higher ground in the event of flooding and to avoid driving through flood waters.

Flash Flood Warning including Big Bear City CA until 2:45 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/JDwGBDRM3i — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 1, 2022