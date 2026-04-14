Police pursue possibly armed burglary suspects from San Fernando Valley to South LA

Police pursued three possibly armed burglary suspects through Los Angeles on Tuesday evening in a chase that began in the San Fernando Valley and continued into South LA before they bailed on foot.

The chase began with L.A. Impact officers, which is a multi-agency task force that focuses on narcotics investigations in Los Angeles County, according to the California Department of Justice. Los Angeles Police Department and California Highway Patrol officers were both involved in the chase.

Officers said that at one point, they were pursuing two vehicles, but that one of the cars stopped and the suspects ran from the area on foot. Two people had been taken into custody, police said, also noting that a firearm had been recovered.

They continued to pursue the second vehicle as it drove through the San Fernando Valley towards downtown Los Angeles and into South LA.

The suspects exited the 101 Freeway southbound on S. Grand Avenue before turning onto E. 60th Street, with several patrol vehicles following close behind.

At around 7:15 p.m., the suspect's vehicle came to a stop near E. 62nd Street and Avalon Boulevard, where police said three men wearing all black clothing got out and ran on foot. It's unclear if any of the suspects have been taken into custody.