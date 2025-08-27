Riverside County health officials say Valley Fever cases are spiking

Riverside County health officials have issued a warning due to an increasing number of Valley Fever infections across the region.

"It's important to know about the risk of Valley Fever if you work or spend time in dusty environments and have respiratory symptoms that are not getting better after seven to 10 days," said a statement from Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky. "Symptoms can look very similar to the flu and other respiratory illnesses."

Officials say that residents should take necessary precautions if they know they'll be in a dry and windy area, and that they should pay attention to signs of illness so treatment can be sought if necessary.

Valley Fever infections are concentrated in the lungs, and generally begin when a person inhales fungal spores while working or engaging in some sort of outdoor activity in dry and windy environments.

"Spores can be carried in the air when soil is disturbed, putting outdoor workers, construction crews, farm workers, wildland firefighters and people spending time in dusty environments at risk," said a release from Riverside University Health System.

Symptoms of Valley Fever include fever, cough, chest pain, fatigue and shortness of breath, officials said. While the illness can typically resolve on its own, it can progress to severe, chronic symptoms that will require treatment.

They said that adults over 50 and people with chronic health conditions or health conditions impacting a person's immune system are more susceptible to severe illness.

In 2024, officials said that there were 456 infections over the entire year. Already in 2025, they've confirmed 322 infections, which is nearly two-thirds the level recorded by this time last year, RUHS said.

Of the 309 patients that they interviewed, health officials said that nearly 60% noted having other conditions that made them more vulnerable, like diabetes. A third of interviewees also said that they worked outdoors.

Officials said that people who are at risk or work outdoors should take precautions like staying indoors on dusty days and using air filtration systems, use face coverings if working in dust-laden areas and dampen soil ahead of time when gardening to lessen the likelihood of stirring particulate matter in the dirt.

Anyone who would like to know more was asked to contact RUHS Disease Control at (951) 358-5107.