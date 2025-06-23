Loma Linda Children's Hospital doctors note spike in Valley Fever cases

Health officials say number of Valley Fever cases in children are rising in Inland Empire

Health officials at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital say that they have noticed a spike in pediatric cases of Valley Fever in recent months.

Valley Fever, also known as coccidioidomycosis, is a fungal infection that is caused by inhaling spores of the Coccidioides fungus, which lives in the soil. It is typically found in the soil of arid and semi-arid climates in both North and South America.

Symptoms usually mimic those of the flu, doctors said.

From January to April, a report from the California Department of Public Health shows more than 4,000 cases, and Loma Linda doctors say that youth cases are up from the average, with five to 10 cases per month since the start of the year.

"While many people experience mild or no symptoms, it can cause serious respiratory illness and, in some cases, spread to other parts of the body," said a statement from hospital officials.

The fungus can be spread when soil is disturbed and one breathes in dust.

In severe cases, the infection can lead to chronic lung disease or disseminated disease, meaning it spreads to other parts of the body.

Doctors say that it is not contagious, however, and cannot be spread between people or animals.