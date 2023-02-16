USPS releases the new Forever women's soccer stamp

The new USPS Forever stamp portrays a long ponytailed woman, kicking a soccer ball into the red, white and blue distance.

It's the just-released Women's Soccer Forever/ USA stamp, celebrating women's soccer in the U.S.

From youth leagues to the elite world champion U.S. National Team, millions of girls and women throughout the country participate in the sport.

Conjuring the aesthetic of mid-century print design, illustrator Noah MacMillan (1988-2022) used simplified shapes and bold colors to convey the high energy and fast motion of the sport. The somewhat grainy rendering lends a timeless quality to the design, evoking not just a single all-star athlete or era, but the entire legacy of women's soccer.

Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamp.

To buy the stamp, visit the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, or at Post Office locations nationwide.