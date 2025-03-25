U.S. Postal Inspection Service offers $150k reward for info regarding letter carrier robberies

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has announced it is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information regarding the robberies of USPS letter carriers.

The agency said a group of suspects has attempted to rob and has robbed letter carriers in Sherman Oaks, Valley Village and Tarzana on several occasions.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the robberies fo letter carriers. U.S. Postal Inspection Service

Surveillance footage from nearby homes in the area shows the suspects driving in a newer model white Honda sedan with custom rims, the USPIS said.

The three suspects are described as wearing dark-colored clothing and a face mask.

Authorities are asking people to use caution and avoid trying to apprehend the suspects by themselves.

If anyone has any information regarding the incidents, they are urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455. All information shared will be kept confidential.