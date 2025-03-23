2 arrested, 1 still outstanding after Amazon driver robbed in North Hollywood

2 arrested, 1 still outstanding after Amazon driver robbed in North Hollywood

2 arrested, 1 still outstanding after Amazon driver robbed in North Hollywood

One suspect is still outstanding after police arrested two people in connection with an Amazon driver robbery in North Hollywood on Sunday.

It happened at around 11:20 a.m. in the 6900 block of Whitsett Avenue, where the group is alleged to have used bodily force to take packages from the delivery driver, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls, they said.

So far, they say that they've arrested two of the three people, one man and one woman, involved in the alleged robbery.

They are still looking for the third suspect.

It's unclear where the suspects were located and taken into custody. Police also did not say if the driver suffered any injuries in the incident.

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to Amazon for comment but hast not yet heard back.