USC to host LA Memorial Coliseum event after canceling commencement

The University of Southern California will host an event celebrating students' graduation at the LA Memorial Coliseum after canceling the schools commencement ceremony over concerns stemming from campus protests last week.

The "Trojan Family Graduate Celebration" will take place May 9 and feature surprise performances, drone shows, fireworks and the school's marching band. Students and their loved ones will be sharing the venue with other groups there at the same time. USC said it couldn't have its main stage ceremony at the Coliseum since it was fully booked.

"Please join us with your family and loved ones next Thursday to celebrate your accomplishments in a big way – and come together as a Trojan Family," the university said in a statement.

The class of 2024's commencement ceremony was canceled after the university called in police to dismantle a pro-Palestinian encampment at the university last week. Campus protests resulted in a shutdown of the school to the general public.

In its statement about the new event, the university said it attempted to find other venues to celebrate, apparently doing so after canceling the official graduation ceremony.

"We also looked at many alternative arenas around Los Angeles – which on such short notice had similar issues,"

Each graduate will receive up to six tickets for those attending.