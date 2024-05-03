Watch CBS News
Local News

USC to host LA Memorial Coliseum event after canceling commencement

By Marissa Wenzke

/ KCAL News

The University of Southern California will host an event celebrating students' graduation at the LA Memorial Coliseum after canceling the schools commencement ceremony over concerns stemming from campus protests last week.

The "Trojan Family Graduate Celebration" will take place May 9 and feature surprise performances, drone shows, fireworks and the school's marching band. Students and their loved ones will be sharing the venue with other groups there at the same time. USC said it couldn't have its main stage ceremony at the Coliseum since it was fully booked.

"Please join us with your family and loved ones next Thursday to celebrate your accomplishments in a big way – and come together as a Trojan Family," the university said in a statement.

The class of 2024's commencement ceremony was canceled after the university called in police to dismantle a pro-Palestinian encampment at the university last week. Campus protests resulted in a shutdown of the school to the general public.

In its statement about the new event, the university said it attempted to find other venues to celebrate, apparently doing so after canceling the official graduation ceremony.

"We also looked at many alternative arenas around Los Angeles – which on such short notice had similar issues,"

Each graduate will receive up to six tickets for those attending.  

Marissa Wenzke

Marissa Wenzke is a journalist based in Los Angeles. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara and is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School.

First published on May 3, 2024 / 9:40 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.