Update on KCAL News Meteorologist Alissa Carlson

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

KCAL News Meteorologist Alissa Carlson was about to start her weather forecast this morning when she fainted. Our team jumped in to help and comfort her while waiting for medical help to arrive. 

Alissa is now recovering and posting on social media.

Thanks for all the texts, calls, and well wishes. I am going to be ok!

Posted by Alissa Carlson on Saturday, March 18, 2023

We've heard from many people as well worried about Alissa's wellbeing. We also want to thank those of you who reached out for your thoughts and prayers.

Alissa will be back with our Next Weather team on KCAL News as soon as she's well enough to return.

First published on March 18, 2023 / 2:08 PM

