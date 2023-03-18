Update on KCAL News Meteorologist Alissa Carlson
KCAL News Meteorologist Alissa Carlson was about to start her weather forecast this morning when she fainted. Our team jumped in to help and comfort her while waiting for medical help to arrive.
Alissa is now recovering and posting on social media.
We've heard from many people as well worried about Alissa's wellbeing. We also want to thank those of you who reached out for your thoughts and prayers.
Alissa will be back with our Next Weather team on KCAL News as soon as she's well enough to return.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.