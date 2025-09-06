UNLV beats UCLA 30-23 for first Big Ten win in 22 years

Anthony Colandrea passed for 203 yards and three touchdowns as UNLV held off a UCLA rally to win 30-23 on Saturday night for the Rebels' first victory over a Big Ten Conference opponent in 22 years.

The Rebels (3-0) last beat a Big Ten team when they won 23-5 at No. 14 Wisconsin on Sept. 13, 2003.

Colandrea was sharp in completing 15 of 21 passes, and he also rushed for 59 yards.

Nico Iamaleava was 29 of 41 for 255 yards passing with a touchdown and interception for UCLA (0-2).

UNLV built a 23-0 lead with 1:49 left in the first half. UCLA managed to get on the scoreboard just before the break with a short field goal, but the Bruins were still outgained 250 yards to 110.

But that late scoring drive apparently created a spark, and UCLA had a chance to at least tie by taking possession down a touchdown with 2:17 left. UNLV sealed the victory when linebacker Marsel McDuffie tipped a pass that nickelback Aarmaris Brown intercepted with 52 seconds left.

Takeaways

UCLA: The first six quarters could not have gone much worse for the Bruins, who were outscored 66-13 by Utah and UNLV. But UCLA outscored the Rebels 20-7 in the second half, and maybe that will carry over to winnable games against New Mexico and Northwestern.

UNLV: The Rebels are making an early case to be the Group of Five representative for the College Football Playoff. They nearly made it last season before losing the Mountain West championship to Boise State.

Up next

UCLA: Hosts New Mexico on Friday.

UNLV: Visits Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 20 to close its nonconference schedule.