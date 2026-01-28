Watch CBS News
Local News

UCLA students walk out in protest of ICE enforcement

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A group of UCLA students held a campus walkout and march on Wednesday afternoon in protest of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Undergraduate Students Association Council organized the protest, with aerial footage showing a large crowd gathered around an outdoor stage and speaker podium.

A news release said the walkout and march were scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the Bruin Bear Statue.

"We march, we gather, and we create because Keith Porter Jr, Renée Good, Alex Pretti, and countless others should still be here," the UCLA USAC news release stated.   

A flyer promoting the event, "UCLA ICE murderers walkout," noted a 2 p.m. walkout and a 7 p.m. candlelight vigil at the Dickenson Court South.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue