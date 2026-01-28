UCLA students walk out in protest of ICE enforcement

A group of UCLA students held a campus walkout and march on Wednesday afternoon in protest of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Undergraduate Students Association Council organized the protest, with aerial footage showing a large crowd gathered around an outdoor stage and speaker podium.

A news release said the walkout and march were scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the Bruin Bear Statue.

"We march, we gather, and we create because Keith Porter Jr, Renée Good, Alex Pretti, and countless others should still be here," the UCLA USAC news release stated.

A flyer promoting the event, "UCLA ICE murderers walkout," noted a 2 p.m. walkout and a 7 p.m. candlelight vigil at the Dickenson Court South.