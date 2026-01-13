UCLA receives $40 million donation from the estate of alumnus; $17.3 million going to football, basketball programs

UCLA has received a donation of more than $40 million from the estate of late alumnus Lawrence "Larry" Layne, who graduated from the school in the 1970s. The largest amount of the gift will go towards the school's athletic program, namely the football and men's basketball programs.

School officials said that Layne received his MBA from UCLA in 1977. During his time as a Bruin played for the school's rugby team, helping win the 1975 National Rugby Championships and eventually being inducted into the UCLA Rugby Hall of Fame in 2007. He was also the first head coach of the university's women's rugby team in 1979.

The largest portion of the donation is allocated to UCLA's Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, with $17.3 million intended to support several of its programs. The football program will receive $9.6 million, while the men's basketball program will receive $7.7 million and the rugby program will receive $3.8 million. The school said that money will be used to help with programming and services to enhance the mental health of student-athletes.

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for Larry's longstanding history of generosity to both our campus and athletic department, including this transformational gift," said UCLA Director of Athletics Martin Jarmond. "I am fortunate to have spent time with Larry and get to know his deep passion for UCLA Athletics, particularly his desire to help our football and men's basketball programs thrive in the new era of college sports. His investment in our programs positions us, and future generations of Bruin athletes, for long-term success."

Larry Layne during his time on UCLA's men's rugby team (left) and at the Rose Bowl (right). UCLA

UCLA Health will receive $11.4 million of the gift to "advance research in the fields of cardiology and hepatology," while the UCLA Anderson School of Management will get $5.7 million to "support the study of entrepreneurship and real estate," officials said. Nearly $2 million will also be given to "enrich the offerings" of UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance.

"Larry Layne's philanthropy demonstrates how UCLA helps our students discover their passions and purpose and build lifelong connections," said a statement from UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk. "We are deeply thankful that he chose to invest in our campus in ways that will touch so many Bruins. His kindness will have a lasting impact."