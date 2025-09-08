UCLA backup QB Pierce Clarkson suspended after felony assault arrest

UCLA backup quarterback Pierce Clarkson has been "indefinitely suspended" following a felony arrest for assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the 21-year-old from Bellflower was arrested on Friday for assault with a deadly weapon and his bail was set at $30,000. The sheriff's department clarified that the weapon was not a firearm. It is unclear what led up to Clarkson's arrest.

"We are aware of the charges against Pierce Clarkson," the UCLA Athletic Department said in a statement. "He has been indefinitely suspended from all team activity pending the outcome of the legal process."

The statement also said the situation will be evaluated by the Office of Student Conduct and any further action will be taken in accordance with university policy.

Clarkson is the son of well-known quarterback trainer Steve Clarkson. He joined the Bruins in May after transferring from Ole Miss. He also previously spent two seasons playing at Louisville.

His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 3.