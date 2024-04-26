UCLA adds Oregon State forward Tyler Bilodeau from transfer portal

UCLA is adding forward Tyler Bilodeau from Oregon State, the latest in a number of impressive players joining the Bruins next season.

Bilodeau averaged 10.7 points and 4.8 rebounds in 64 games over his first two seasons with the Beavers. He shot 50% from the field and 80% from the free throw line.

"Tyler has become a very versatile threat on offense, with the ability to score in the post and from behind the 3-point line," Bruins coach Mick Cronin said. "He has improved and grown his game with hard work and maturity."

Bilodeau joins transfers Skyy Clark (Louisville), Eric Dailey Jr. (Oklahoma State) and Kobe Johnson (USC) in Westwood.