U.S. Postal Service unveils Nancy Reagan forever stamp

The U.S. Postal Service unveiled the design of a new forever stamp Monday celebrating the centennial of former First Lady Nancy Reagan's birthday.

(credit: U.S. Postal Service)

Nancy Davis Reagan, who died in 2016, served as First Lady of the United States from 1981 to 1989. She died of congestive heart failure at the age of 94 in 2016, and is buried next to her husband — the 40th President of the United States, Ronald Reagan — at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

Her son, Ron Reagan, said he was sure his mother would have been secretly pleased with the honor.

"I'm sure she never expected to receive an honor like this," he said in a statement. "Neither did she expect to be flying all over the country stuck to the front of envelopes."

The dedication ceremony for the Nancy Reagan Forever stamp takes place July 6, which will be the 101st anniversary of her birth and the culmination of her centennial year, at the Reagan Library, 40 Presidential Drive, in Simi Valley. To order this stamp, or others, visit the USPS Postal Store.