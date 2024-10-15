LA County officials report 2 more dengue cases that were locally acquired in Baldwin Park

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials have reported two additional cases of locally acquired dengue, a mosquito-borne illness that has been located in several other nearby cities in recent weeks.

The two cases reported Tuesday, both in Baldwin Park, now make the total five for that area after a cluster was discovered in September. Since then, cases have been reported in Panorama City and El Monte.

Officials stressed that locally acquired cases of the illness are very rare in areas where it has not been previously transmitted by mosquitos and that the cases outside of Baldwin Park do not appear to be related.

"We are still investigating, but these new cases raise concern about the potential for continued local spread of dengue through the bite of infected mosquitoes in Baldwin Park," said Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis in a statement. "Many people infected may not show symptoms, making it challenging to detect and control the spread of the disease. However, with the help of the community, we can make a difference."

Davis asked for help from people living in the areas that have recently been impacted by dengue, which will allow officials to direct mosquito control services where necessary.

He also again stressed how important it is for residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites by eliminating stagnant bodies of water where the insects breed and grow.

"Together, we can protect our communities from dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases," he said.

Officials say that none of the local patients have history of travel to areas where dengue is endemic.

Dengue is typically spread when an infected Aedes mosquito bites a human and though most patients never experience symptoms, some more vulnerable patients may develop fever, nausea, vomiting, rash and aches and pains to the eyes, joints and bones.

Symptoms typically last for a week and full recovery is reported at around two weeks, officials said. Since symptoms mirror those of other viruses, health care providers were also urged to be "vigilant for dengue fever in patients with acute febrile illness and test for and report such cases of mosquito-borne diseases."