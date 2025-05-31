Two Metro security guards and alleged attacker hospitalized in North Hollywood shooting, stabbing

Two Metro security guards and their alleged attacker were hospitalized following a stabbing turned shooting in North Hollywood on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the North Hollywood station at around 6:20 p.m. near Lankershim Boulevard and Chandler Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived to find two victims, both of whom were injured during what Metro officials called an "unprovoked attack." Police said the suspect stabbed at least one of the two guards.

"During the confrontation, one of the guards discharged a firearm in self-defense, striking the assailant who initiated the attack," said a statement from a Metro spokesperson.

All three people involved were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police said that the alleged attacker was also taken in custody.

"Metro extends its wishes for a speedy recovery to both guards and thanks the Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments for their quick response and assistance," Metro's statement said.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD at 1-877-LAPD-24-7.