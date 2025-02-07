Trey Kaufman-Renn has 24 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 7 Purdue past USC 90-72

Trey Kaufman-Renn had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 7 Purdue to a 90-72 victory over Southern California on Friday night for its fourth straight win.

Fletcher Loyer added 14 points for the Boilermakers (19-5 11-2 Big Ten), who outrebounded the Trojans 48-31. Braden Smith and Caleb Furst each just missed joining Kaufman-Renn with double-doubles. Smith finished with 9 points and a team-high 13 assists, and Furst also had 9 points and 10 rebounds.

Redshirt freshman Wesley Yates III scored 22 of his career-high 30 points in the first half for the Trojans (13-10, 5-7). Yates, whose previous high was 21 points, had to play most of the second half with four fouls after he picked up his fourth with 16:25 minutes left. Isaiah Elohim added 11 points and Jalen Shelley 10 for USC.

The Trojans played their second game in a row without leading scorer Desmond Claude, who's sidelined with a knee injury.

The Boilermakers shot 67% in the first half to take a 48-36 lead into halftime.

Both teams struggled from the 3-point line: USC shot 4 of 26, while Purude was 6 of 26.

Takeaways

USC: The Trojans, who lacked scoring punch with Claude out, were 16 of 29 from the foul line.

Purdue: The Boilermakers moved two games up in the win column over Michigan State and Michigan, both 9-2, in their quest for their third consecutive Big Ten regular-season title.

Key moments

With an assist from Smith, Myles Colvin's fast-break dunk energized the crowd and gave Purdue a 42-27 lead with 3:23 left in the first half.

Key stat

On a night when both teams had rough outside shooting games, Purdue held a 52-36 edge on points in the paint.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Tuesday night. USC will host Penn State, while Purdue is at No. 24 Michigan.