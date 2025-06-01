Suspects wanted for allegedly attacking transgender woman again, police say

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a group of men who allegedly assaulted a 61-year-old transgender woman at her Westlake District business multiple times since the start of April.

According to Los Angeles police, the alleged attacks began on April 8, when one of the suspects entered the victim's store and tried to flirt with her. When she denied his advances, he left the store but later returned.

"The suspect sexually assaulted the victim and discovered she was a transgender woman," said LAPD's press release in April. "The suspect pulled away and threatened to kill the victim."

Since then, police say that the same suspect has returned to the business with additional suspects and "committed hate crimes against the victim."

Police say in the string of attacks, the victim was beaten with a skateboard, pepper sprayed and stunned with a taser.

Officers said that the latest alleged attack happened on Saturday night at around 11:40 p.m., when the suspects again returned to the store and assaulted the woman, leaving her with serious injuries.

Investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them at (213) 484-3495 or call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.