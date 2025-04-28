61-year-old transgender woman beaten, pepper-sprayed, LAPD says

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department need help tracking down three men accused of brutally attacking a transgender woman multiple times in early April.

Police said the suspects committed hate crimes against the 61-year-old woman.

The alleged attacks happened on April 8 while the victim was inside her store. Detectives said one of the suspects entered the store and tried to flirt with her, but she rejected him. He initially left the building but returned shortly after and pushed her to the ground, according to detectives. LAPD said he sexually assaulted the victim and threatened to kill her after he discovered she was a transgender woman.

Detectives said he returned multiple times with more suspects and continued to beat her. In three separate instances, the suspect and his accomplices beat the woman with a skateboard, pepper-sprayed her and threw an unknown liquid on her while another suspect tried to taser her.

The LAPD released the suspects' photos and asked for help identifying the men. Detectives also believe these men may have targeted other people.

LAPD officers released four pictures of one of the suspects accused of beating a transgender woman on multiple occasions. LAPD

Anyone who may be a victim, has information about the incident or the suspects should contact Rampart Division Robbery Detectives at (213) 484-3495. Outside of business hours, LAPD asked tips to be directed to 1(877) 527-3247.

Police believe two other men joined the suspect during the alleged hate crimes against the 61-year-old transgender woman. LAPD

Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or fill out a form at www.lacrimestoppers.org.