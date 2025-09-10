Watch CBS News
Brush fire in Temecula leads to temporary evacuation warnings before flames contained

Dean Fioresi
CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A brush fire that broke out in the hills above Temecula briefly led to evacuation warnings for some residents on Wednesday before the flames were contained. 

The blaze, which firefighters dubbed the Tornado Fire, was first reported at around 11:50 a.m. near Via Tornado and Via Santa Rosa in the unincorporated community of De Luz, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department officials. 

Multiple engine and hand crews were sent to the spot of the fire, as well as some personnel from the Corona Fire Department, firefighters said. Five Cal Fire air tankers and multiple water-dropping helicopters were also called to assist with the firefight from above. In all, there were more than 270 firefighters assigned to the fire at its peak. 

As the flames continued to burn through medium brush in the area, crews predicted that it could burn up to 100 acres. By 1:15 p.m., however, Cal Fire said that forward progress had been stopped at around 12 acres. 

There was a brief evacuation order issued for some residents living in zones RVC-2296 and TMC-2249, but all warnings have since been lifted. 

As of 4 p.m., Cal Fire reported that the blaze was already 50% contained. 

It's unclear what sparked the fire and investigators are working to determine a cause. No injuries have been reported and no structures were damaged by the fire. 

Dean Fioresi

