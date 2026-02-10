Topanga Canyon closed in anticipation of Southern California rainstorms

Caltrans closed a portion of Topanga Canyon Boulevard in the Palisades Fire burn scar as the area prepares for the latest storms.

"Caltrans crews will monitor and assess road conditions to reopen the highway as soon as it is safe to do so," state officials wrote. "Given the forecast, crews are expecting to reopen Wednesday unless the rainstorms bring significant impacts."

The first round of rain is expected to begin on Tuesday around 4 p.m. and last until Wednesday night.

Most areas will likely receive less than 0.5 inches of rain, enough to leave roads wet and maybe affect traffic on Wednesday morning.

Topanga Canyon closed at Pacific Coast Highway on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Malibu, CA. Eric Thayer

The National Weather Service expects rain totals to reach 1-2.5 inches for higher terrain and north of Ventura County.

Rain rates will peak at 0.2-.04 inches an hour or less, with isolated areas getting a slightly higher rate of 0.5-0.7 inches an hour. NWS expects snowfall totals of 3-6 inches at elevations above the resorts.

Caltrans said it closed the 3.6-mile section of Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Pacific Coast Highway and Grand View Drive because of the potential hazards for drivers. Crews have placed barriers, sandbags and stabilized retaining walls in preparation for the rain.

Officials have closed Topanga Canyon several times in the year following the Palisades Fire.

The second storm is expected to hit Southern California next week. CBS News Los Angeles has also issued a NEXT Weather Watch for Sunday and Monday for next week's round of rain.

CBS LA is tracking the potential impacts from the storms. You can use the NEXT Traffic Map to plan your commute during the rain.