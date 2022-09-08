Watch CBS News
Tiger sanctuary in the path of the Fairview Fire desperate for volunteers to help create firebreak

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A tiger sanctuary right in the path of the Fairview Fire burning in Hemet is pleading for help to protect the big cats.

Diamond Valley Lodge, which is on Sage Road in Hemet, says they are unable to evacuate the four tigers who live at the 100-acre sanctuary because they are too spooked to transport.

"Any help that they want to come down and do would be greatly appreciated," Samantha Potter of Diamond Valley Lodge said. "We're doing the best that we can do.

Volunteers were asked to bring fire extinguishers or any other tools that might help fight the flames or create a firebreak. However, anyone available to help rake the terrain around the sanctuary and hose down its buildings was also welcome. To volunteer, call (714) 501-7344 or visit the Diamond Valley Lodge on Facebook.

"Just know that we'll never let anything happen to these animals and we'll die before they do," Potter said.

