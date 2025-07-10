Thursday to be the hottest day of Southern California 3-day heat wave

Triple-digit temperatures continue Thursday, the third and final day of a heat wave.

KCAL News issued a Next Weather Alert for the three-day event, in effect for the Southern California valleys, high desert areas and the Inland Empire.

Thursday is the hottest day of the three-day streak, and it's also the hottest day of the year for inland communities as temperatures range from 98 to 107, according to the National Weather Service.

"Our high temperatures are going to be very similar to yesterday, if not hotter as you head away from the coast," KCAL News Meteorologist Amber Lee.

Lancaster will see a high of 104, Hemet will reach 106, and Ontario's peak heat will reach 103. Coastal communities will stay comfortable in the 70s.

By Friday afternoon, the cooling begins and will continue through the weekend.

A smog air quality alert is in effect Thursday until 8 p.m., for metropolitan Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita and the San Gabriel Mountains.