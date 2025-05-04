Watch CBS News
Three wounded in shooting at Featherly Regional Park in Orange County

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting at a park in Orange County on Sunday. 

Deputies were called to Featherly Regional Park, which is located at 24001 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road in Yorba Linda, at around 3:15 p.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. 

They arrived and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, each of whom was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known. 

Investigators did not have information on a suspect or motive in the incident. 

"My team and I are monitoring the situation in Yorba Linda and are in contact with local law enforcement," said U.S. Congress woman Young Kim, who represents the area, in a statement posted on X. "Please stay vigilant in the area and follow @OCSheriff for updates."

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

