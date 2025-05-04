Three wounded in shooting at Featherly Regional Park in Orange County

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting at a park in Orange County on Sunday.

Deputies were called to Featherly Regional Park, which is located at 24001 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road in Yorba Linda, at around 3:15 p.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

They arrived and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, each of whom was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Investigators did not have information on a suspect or motive in the incident.

"My team and I are monitoring the situation in Yorba Linda and are in contact with local law enforcement," said U.S. Congress woman Young Kim, who represents the area, in a statement posted on X. "Please stay vigilant in the area and follow @OCSheriff for updates."

This is a developing story. Check back for details.