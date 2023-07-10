Three hospitalized after argument turns into stabbing in Long Beach

Three people were hospitalized early Monday morning after an argument turned into a stabbing in Long Beach.

According to Long Beach Police Department, the incident happened at around 12:25 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of W. 14th Street, near Cedar Avenue.

"The initial investigation revealed a verbal altercation occurred between friends and family members residing at a residence," LAPD said in a statement. "During the altercation, a stabbing occurred between a male adult suspect, a male adult victim and a female adult victim."

All three were hospitalized after suffering cuts to their upper bodies. The suspect was said to be in critical condition, while the two victims were stable at the latest.