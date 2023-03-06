Thousands gather in downtown LA to watch Premier League soccer game

Thousands of soccer fans went to downtown LA Sunday morning to cheer on their favorite Premiere League soccer teams.

Fans drove from all over the state to watch Manchester United take on Liverpool on giant screens playing live television. Some people came from as far as San Jose in the Bay Area.

Many of the local fans at the watch party were rooting for Manchester United.

"This is so awesome to see where soccer is in this country now," said Adam Hernandez, a San Pedro resident at the watch party. "To see all these supporters."

Manchester United lost the match but fans said they still had fun.