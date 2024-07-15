Denver Broncos Hall of Famer Terrell Davis "in shock" after he was placed in handcuffs on United Airlines flight

FBI agents detained Denver Broncos Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis over the weekend after an incident that happened during a commercial plane flight. The flight was a United Airlines flight and it flew from Denver to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California.

Terrell Davis speaks during the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's 15th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at Sheraton Downtown Denver Hotel on Nov. 18, 2023. Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation

Davis explained the situation on social media after he was released, saying that he is "stunned" by what happened. He says he was trying to get a flight attendant to help out with a request from a member of his family sitting next to him, and the flight attendant acted in what he said was a "rude" manner when Davis tapped him on the arm to try to get his attention.

The FBI's Los Angeles office didn't identify Davis by name in a statement they released about the action they took. They said their agents and some local police in Orange County "responded to a report about an incident that had occurred aboard a flight which required further investigation." They said the person who was detained "was cooperative with law enforcement and was released to continue his travels."

Davis says he is "in shock over the traumatizing events." He says he was traveling with his wife, his two sons and his daughter.

"During the beverage service, my son politely requested a cup of ice. The flight attendant either didn't hear or ignored his request and continued past our row. I calmly reached behind me and lightly tapped his arm to get his attention to again ask for a cup of ice for my son," Davis wrote in the social media post.

Davis says right after he tapped the flight attendant on the arm, the man shouted "Don't hit me" and moved to another part of the plane. Davis says the flight attendant was "incredibly rude and blatantly wrong in his accusations of me hitting him" and he didn't interact with the attendant for the rest of the flight.

Before passengers were allowed off the plane Davis says the captain asked everyone to remain seated and that's when the law enforcement officers came on the plane, handcuffed Davis and escorted him off the plane without providing a reason why.

Soon after the questioning started in the airport Davis says the FBI told him that they agreed with Davis that the flight attendant made an inaccurate accusation. He says they apologized to him and then released him.

He says he is "humiliated, embarrassed, powerless, and angry."

"I refuse to stand by without speaking out on this disgusting display of injustice and deplorable treatment by United Airlines," Davis said.

CBS Colorado has reached out to United Airlines with a request for a response to Davis's statement. Davis said his legal team is reaching out to the company.

"I demand a thorough and proper investigation into the flight attendant who blatantly lied and placed undue harm on me and my family," he said.