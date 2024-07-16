Terrell Davis's lawyers send letter to United, says airline has not yet "righted wrong" done to former Broncos star

The lawyers representing former Denver Broncos star Terrell Davis say United Airlines so far hasn't done enough to right what they say was an "injustice" done to their client. They sent a letter to the airline and shared it with CBS Colorado on Tuesday.

Hall of Famer Terrell Davis walks to the stage after being introduced at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Merlin Olsen Super Bowl Luncheon on Feb. 10, 2023 in Phoenix. Bruce Yeung / Getty Images

Davis was on a United commercial flight from Denver to California over the weekend when he says a flight attendant came by the area his family was sitting in and didn't acknowledge a request from his son to get a beverage. When Davis turned and tapped the flight attendant on the arm he says the attendant shouted out "Don't hit me." At the conclusion of the flight, the captain asked all onboard to remain seated. A law enforcement team led by FBI agents then came on the plane, placed Davis in handcuffs in front of his family and escorted him off.

The FBI says they questioned Davis and then released him from custody after determining he hadn't done anything wrong.

United said in an apologetic statement on Monday that their employee has been taken out of the rotation for the time being while they "review the matter."

"Your response - a quick, non-personal apology and 'removing from duty' of the flight attendant - does not right this wrong," wrote

the firm Stinar Gould Grieco & Hensley in their letter to United. They say the situation was "horrific, traumatic, embarrassing, and humiliating" for Davis and for his family members.

The law firm's letter states that they are considering litigation against United Airlines not only centered around what happened to Davis, but also to other cases of "similar injustices against ... individuals with predominant themes of a lack of training and a lack of respect for your customers." They say it will "be focused and targeted at exposing all wrongdoings under your leadership that arise from similar facts and circumstances."