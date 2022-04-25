Teenage lacrosse player home from hospital after suffering third concussion

16-year-old Sidney Vasquez loves playing lacrosse but after suffering a third concussion, her time on the pitch s being put on hold.

The Corona native has played lacrosse competitively for years. Her coaches believe Vasquez will be the next big player who will go very far in the sport. She's also a junior in high school, with a high GPA. She also speaks two languages.

But this weekend Vasquez landed at Orange County Children's hospital after she suffered a third concussion. Fortunately, Sidney went back home on Sunday, beginning her road to recovery.

"What has happened in the last five days is tormenting and sad. To see somebody who is so funny, bright and charismatic and go to a point where she doesn't remember her friends or family," Sidney's father Carlos Vasquez told CBSLA Reporter Brittney Hopper.

Carlos Vasquez said this has been devastating on him and his family. He was at her game along with his wife as they always are for Sidney's games.

Sidney had suffered two concussions in the past but this time the after effects were more severe after she was struck in the head by an opposing player's stick.

"You're watching the play and it's a cringe worthy moment because you never want to see your kid take a strike to the head but this is lacrosse and this is what girls do," Carlos Vasquez said.

But according to Carlos Vasquez, there are a lot of girls who don't wear helmets while they're playing.

Dr. Parham Yashar, a private neurosurgeon who isn't treating Sidney, says wearing a helmet especially for adolescents in sports is the number one way to avoid the risk of a concussion.

"I think it's really important that we focus on children because any kind of head injury especially repeatedly can put them at risk for additional injuries in the future so it's very important to be aware of concussion signs and symptoms and do what we can in prevention is really the number one step in concussion care," Yashar said.

And that's exactly why Carlos Vasquez is telling his daughter's story.

As the recovery begins with Sidney, he's hopeful change will happen on fields with contact sports and every player wears a helmet. But for now, his focus is on his daughter's long road to recovery.

"They're saying that the recovery is going to be difficult and long. It could be anywhere from three months to a year. But my goal at this point is for her to find all of the things that she lost," Carlos Vasquez said.