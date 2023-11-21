Watch CBS News
Local News

'Sweet' Alice hosts annual turkey giveaway, making sure no one in her Watts community is without

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Sweet Alice turkey giveaway helps the Watts community
Sweet Alice turkey giveaway helps the Watts community 02:42

It looked more like a turkey party on Lou Dillon Avenue in Watts Tuesday morning as hundreds of families picked up a free frozen bird in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

As music played and people mingled, picking up free clothes and shoes if so needed, "Sweet" Alice Harris watched and greeted neighbors as they showed up for her 38th annual turkey giveaway.

Harris with her Parents of Watts organization, says the giveaway tradition is inspired by her own experience as a child when her family often had to go without.

"My mother would say 'I'm sorry we can't do nothin' this year, maybe next year.' We heard it every year … so I said I ain't gonna go through this no more. And my children, if I ever have children, they will never have to go through this cause they don't have what the rest of them have," Harris said.

And if you live near Sweet Alice, you won't go without. Her team said they won't let financial struggles ruin Thanksgiving for local families and neighbors.

"It's so nice for everyone to come out and come together and just be blessed, cause just like I said, I could really use that turkey," community member Valerie Vouell said. 

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on November 21, 2023 / 12:52 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.