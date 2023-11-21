'Sweet' Alice hosts annual turkey giveaway, making sure no one in her Watts community is without

It looked more like a turkey party on Lou Dillon Avenue in Watts Tuesday morning as hundreds of families picked up a free frozen bird in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

As music played and people mingled, picking up free clothes and shoes if so needed, "Sweet" Alice Harris watched and greeted neighbors as they showed up for her 38th annual turkey giveaway.

Harris with her Parents of Watts organization, says the giveaway tradition is inspired by her own experience as a child when her family often had to go without.

"My mother would say 'I'm sorry we can't do nothin' this year, maybe next year.' We heard it every year … so I said I ain't gonna go through this no more. And my children, if I ever have children, they will never have to go through this cause they don't have what the rest of them have," Harris said.

And if you live near Sweet Alice, you won't go without. Her team said they won't let financial struggles ruin Thanksgiving for local families and neighbors.

"It's so nice for everyone to come out and come together and just be blessed, cause just like I said, I could really use that turkey," community member Valerie Vouell said.