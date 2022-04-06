Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd to headline Coachella after Kanye West drops out

Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd will replace Kanye West to headline Coachella's second weekend, Goldenvoice announced Wednesday.

Kanye West had dropped out of the Indio music festival, sending organizers scrambling to replace him.

(credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Ella DeGea/CBS via Getty Images)

Swedish House Mafia -- an EDM supergroup made up of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso -- and The Weeknd will play on April 17 and April 24, the same nights as newly-minted Grammy winner Doja Cat. Other acts that night include Joji, Banda S, Fatboy Slim, Finneas, and Vince Staples.

The Party & The After Party pic.twitter.com/8gT2bF3x5j — Coachella (@coachella) April 6, 2022

West, now known as Ye, dropped out of the festival just days after being reportedly barred from performing at the Grammys due to his behavior in the wake of his divorce from Kim Kardashian. He reportedly said he would not perform at Coachella if singer and fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn't apologize to rapper Travis Scott for saying she waits "for people to be OK until I keep going," during a concert she stopped to have her crew help a fan in the crowd in February.

The "Donda" rapper had written on social media that the comment was directed at Scott, alluding to the deaths of nine people after a crowd rush at his Astroworld Festival.

"Come on Billie we love you. Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen," West wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post." Eilish responded that she "literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan."

Eilish is performing at the festival on April 16 and April 23, while Harry Styles will headline April 15 and April 22. Coachella will take place April 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, and 24 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.