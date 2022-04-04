Report: Kanye West drops out of Coachella

Kanye West will not be performing at Coachella this month.

Sources told Variety that the 44-year-old West has pulled out of his headline slots, scheduled for April 17 and April 24.

This comes after West was purportedly barred from performing at Sunday's Grammys due to "concerning" behavior following his divorce last month from Kim Kardashian.

Despite being absent, West, who performs under the name "Ye," won two awards Sunday, including best melodic rap performance for "Hurricane," and best rap song for "Jail."

Kardashian has been publicly dating "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson since last October. In a disturbing claymation music video for West's song "Eazy" that was released the day after the divorce was finalized, a character resembling Davidson appears to be kidnapped with a bag over his head, tied up and then buried. At one point, a claymation character purported to be West appears to be holding Davidson's severed head.

On March 17, West was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after he posted racial slurs directed at "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah, who hosted the Grammys. Noah had aired a segment the previous day discussing West's alleged harassment of Kardashian following the divorce.

"What she's going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave," Noah said at the time.

Coachella is returning to Indo for the first time in three years. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's unclear who might replace West. Also headlining are Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.