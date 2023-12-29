Watch CBS News
SWAT standoff causes Glassell Park residents to evacuate

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles police, including some SWAT officers, stood off with an armed suspect in Glassell Park Friday night. 

It started at about 6:15 p.m. near Avenue 31 and Eagle Rock Boulevard. Police said the suspect was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon, not an active shooting. 

SWAT teams from the Los Angeles Police Department arrived shortly after and tried to negotiate with the suspect as officers evacuated some residents in the area.

First published on December 29, 2023 / 8:43 PM PST

