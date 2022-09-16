Suspect who attacked man at Blue Line station in Willowbrook arrested

The suspect who allegedly attacked a father at the Compton Blue Line station in March, which resulted in the death of the victim, has been arrested, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

(credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Ayala was exiting the train when he was assaulted by the suspect. He suffered "blunt force head trauma" after falling to the ground and hitting his head on the concrete.

LA County Sheriffs released a photo of the man they believe is the suspect last week and announced today that they have arrested Ayala's killer.

The suspect, who has not been identified and was taken into custody on Wednesday, is due in court Friday.

Ayala unfortunately died three days after the attack on March 13. He left behind a son and was described as a passionate soccer player who graduated from Manual Arts Senior High School and studied botany at Cal State Northridge.