Help needed to identify man in fatal assault for a cell phone at Compton's Blue Line station

Investigators asked for the public's help Friday to identify the suspect who fatally assaulted a man at a Blue Line station in Compton.

Oscar Ayala, 27, was assaulted at the station, 275 Willowbrook Avenue, and died from his injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say both Ayala and the suspect were passengers on the southbound Blue Line train. The two men did not appear to know each other prior to the train ride, but appeared to chat as they walked toward the station exit.

Just beyond the turnstile, Los Angeles County Lt. Hugo Reynaga said the suspect punched Ayala several times in the face. Ayala fell to the ground and hit his head on the concrete. Security video shows the suspect rifled through his pockets and took Ayala's cell phone, then walked away northbound, Reynaga said.

Ayala, whose family said he leaves behind a young son, was taken to a hospital where he died several days later.

"This person took a beautiful 1-year-old baby boy's father, a father who loved him so much," Ayala's sister, Ana said at a news conference Friday. "His son will grow up without a father to guide him, protect him, or love him. Our lives will never be the same."

Sheriff's officials displayed a "Attempt to Identify" poster of the suspect, but did not release details about the suspect.

"This person needs to be put in jail," Caroline Garcia said tearfully. "No murderer should be granted leniency for their ill will. Help our family collect some peace of mind from this selfish coward."