Suspect opens fire on teller during bank robbery in Orange County; makes off with more than $30k

At least one shot was fired during a bank robbery in Foothill Ranch on Thursday, where the suspect is believed to have made off with as much as $31,000.

It happened just after noon at the Chase Bank branch located in the 26700 block of Portola Parkway, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say that the suspect, who remains unidentified, fired one shot at the ground at the teller's feet inside of the bank before they arrived to the scene. No one was struck by gunfire.

"As of right now, our investigators have reviewed the video, we can confirm that the suspect approached the counter, had some sort of exchange with the teller," said OCSD Sergeant Frank Gonzalez. "I don't know exactly what he told the teller, and then he fired a round in the teller's direction. That's based off witness statements."

By the time OCSD personnel arrived at the bank the suspect had already fled on foot. They established a large perimeter in the area as they searched for the suspect.

They say that the unidentified man was wearing a mask and gloves and was armed with a gun. He was also wearing a yellow sweatshirt with tan pants and a bucket hat.

No further information was provided.