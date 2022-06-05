Watch CBS News
Suspect injured in deputy involved shooting in Lancaster

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities on Sunday were investigating a deputy involved shooting that left a suspect wounded in Lancaster. 

The incident unfolded just after 1 p.m. in the 1800 block of W. Avenue J. It was there that authorities responded and the shooting unfolded. 

The suspect was struck and transported to a hospital in unknown condition. No deputies were injured. 

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.

CBSLA Staff
First published on June 5, 2022 / 2:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

