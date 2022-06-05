Suspect injured in deputy involved shooting in Lancaster
Authorities on Sunday were investigating a deputy involved shooting that left a suspect wounded in Lancaster.
The incident unfolded just after 1 p.m. in the 1800 block of W. Avenue J. It was there that authorities responded and the shooting unfolded.
The suspect was struck and transported to a hospital in unknown condition. No deputies were injured.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.
