Suspect in shooting of Lady Gaga's dogwalker mistakenly released from jail

One of several suspects arrested in the shooting of Lady Gaga's dogwalker and the theft of two of her French bulldogs last year in Hollywood has been mistakenly released from jail.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed early Friday morning that 19-year-old James Howard Jackson was mistakenly released from custody Wednesday because of a "clerical error."

Jackson is accused of shooting and wounding the dogwalker. He is charged with attempted murder in the shooting and robbery case.

Photos of 19-year-old James Howard Jackson. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

As of Friday, Jackson remains at large and authorities are still working to find him, the sheriff's department confirmed.

On the night of Feb 24, 2021, Ryan Fischer was walking Lady Gaga's three French bulldogs in the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue, just off Sunset Boulevard, when a sedan pulled up alongside him, two suspects emerged and stole two of the bulldogs, Gustave and Koji.

During the chaos, as Fischer was trying to fight the men off, he was shot once in the chest. He survived, and the stolen dogs were later recovered.

In April of 2021, just over two months after the shooting, five people, including Jackson, were arrested in the case. Jackson is believed to be the gunman who opened fire on Fischer, authorities say.