LAPD arrests suspect who allegedly beat a man outside Sikh Gurdwara

Los Angeles police arrested a homeless man for allegedly beating an elderly man near the Sikh Gurdwara in North Hollywood, according to Chief Jim McDonnell.

After using surveillance footage to locate the suspect, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested Bo Richard Vitagliano, 44, for assault with a deadly weapon. He's being held on a $1.2 million bail.

McDonnell described Vitagliano as an unhoused man with an extensive criminal record for assault with a deadly weapon, narcotics and several weapons charges.

Vitagliano allegedly attacked 70-year-old Harpal Singh outside the North Hollywood house of worship on Aug. 4. Witnesses told investigators that they saw the two men swinging metal objects at each other. Vitagliano continued to beat Singh after the 70-year-old fell to the ground and rode away on his bicycle before officers arrived, according to police.

Officers arrested Vitagliano a week later, less than a mile away from the Sikh Gurdwara.

Detectives believe the assault began after a dispute over Singh's property. They are not investigating the attack as a hate crime.

"Based on the evidence in this matter, North Hollywood detectives believe the assault was not a hate crime," McDonnell said.

Singh suffered a skull fracture and potential brain trauma, according to LAPD. Singh has had several surgeries and remains unconscious at the hospital, according to his family.

"I am grateful to hear that the police have arrested a suspect for the horrific assault of my brother, but we need to better understand this attack and why it is not being considered a hate crime," said Dr. Gurdial Singh Randhawa, Singh's brother. "Justice must be served, and our local Sikh community must know that the area around our gurdwara—where we gather to worship, learn, connect, eat, and serve others—is safe for all."

LAPD added extra patrols in the area following the beating.