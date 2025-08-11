Investigators searching for suspect who violently attacked 70-year-old Sikh man in North Hollywood

Los Angeles police are searching for the suspect who allegedly assaulted a Sikh man in broad daylight in North Hollywood last Monday.

It happened in the 7500 block of Lankershim Boulevard near Saticoy Street at around 3:20 p.m., investigators say.

The attack left 70-year-old Harpal Singh with severe injuries after he was allegedly attacked with some sort of blunt object by an unidentified suspect, according to members of the Sikh Coalition, who gathered on Monday to demand action and justice after the attack, which left Singh hospitalized and in need of several surgeries.

"If one person is get attacked like that and there's no justice, then nobody will come out," said Dr. Gurdial Singh Randhawa. "We don't want this one, we are your brothers."

Los Angeles City Councilman Adrin Nazarian, who represents the area, also joined Monday's press conference.

"We need to, at times like this, make sure that we're offering all of our support necessary so that no community member feels left behind," Nazarian said.

Witnesses told LAPD officers that the suspect was a man in his 50s.

Investigators said they are not looking into the incident as a hate crime.