Suspect arrested in stabbing attack on Orange County deputy in San Clemente

A man accused of stabbing an Orange County Sheriff's Department deputy in San Clemente has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

Moses Paulisin, 35, has been identified by sheriff's officials as the suspect in the attack, which happened Tuesday around 2:15 p.m. near Avenida Pico and Calle de Los Molinos. He allegedly stabbed the deputy in the neck with a switchblade while she was speaking with him during the department's homeless outreach efforts, authorities said.

She was treated at a hospital and is expected to fully recover from her wounds, according to sheriff's officials.

The department announced Paulisin's arrest Wednesday afternoon, saying state park rangers found him at San Onofre State Beach in San Diego County. He is expected to be booked on suspicion of attempted murder, resisting arrest and assault with a deadly weapon.

As investigators searched for the assailant this week, the sheriff's department released a photo and description of him Tuesday, just hours after the attack, saying he stands about 5-foot-10, weighs around 160 pounds and has brown hair, blue eyes and a beard.

No other information about the circumstances surrounding the attack has been released by authorities.