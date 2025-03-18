Search underway for man who allegedly stabbed Orange County deputy

Authorities are searching for the man who allegedly stabbed an Orange County Sheriff's Department deputy while they were on patrol in San Clemente on Tuesday.

It happened at around 2:15 p.m. near Avenida Pico and Calle de Los Molinos, according to a department spokesperson. They say that the deputy was patrolling the area with their partner when they were assaulted with some kind of object.

The deputy was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment on what department officials say are non-life-threatening wounds.

The assailant has only been described as a man in his 30s who is about 5-foot-10 and weighs around 160 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark pants.

Investigators say that he was last seen running towards a storm drain at Avenida Pico and El Camino Real.

Anyone who sees the suspect is urged to call 911.

The area where the stabbing took place is expected to be closed for some time as the investigation continues.

The incident led to lockdowns at nearby San Clemente High School and Las Palmas Elementary School, an OCSD spokesperson said.